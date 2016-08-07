Swimmer Rudenko is 6th in women's 100m backstroke semi-final

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmer Yekaterina Rudenko failed to qualify for women's swimming semi-final at the Rio Olympic Games, Kazinform reports.

16 swimmers advanced to women's 100m backstroke in total. Rudenko showed the 6th result having swum the distance in 1:01.28. The best result belongs to U.S. athlete Kathleen Baker (58.84). Australian Emily Seebohm finished the second (58.99) and Canadian Kylie Masse became the third (59:07).