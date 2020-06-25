EN
    11:34, 25 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Swimming banned in Lake Sayran in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Lake Sayran located in Almaty city has been closed for swimming as dangerous microorganisms said to be discovered in it, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ban comes as the city's National Center for Expertise has detected in the waters of the lake the microorganisms harmful for human health. On June 25, swimming in the eastern side of Lake Sayran has been banned, the Almalinsk district administration states.

    The western part of the lake is also not available for swimmers due to the same reason.

