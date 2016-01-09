Swine flu spreading in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The risk of the spreading of swine flu is growing in Turkey, as 35 citizens were identified with this disease in last two days, Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported Jan.9.

Five of 35 people who have been diagnosed with swine flu have died from the infection, according to the newspaper report the newspaper, citing sources of the Ministry of Health.

Eight people, mostly over 60 years old, died from the swine flu since the beginning of this year in Turkey, Turkish Health Minister Mehmet Muazzinoglu said earlier.



Some 181 people died from swine flu in 2015 in Turkey, according to Turkish Health Ministry.



The virus A/H1N1 has been detected at the end of March 2009 in Mexico, the United States and Canada, where the first fatal cases were registered. In Apr. 2009, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the swine flu pandemic, gradually raising the level of threat.



In June 11, 2009 for the first time in more than 40 years, WHO has officially announced the introduction of the sixth - the highest level of pandemic threat of the rapid spread through the world of influenza A/H1N1.



More than 19,000 cases of infection with H1N1 flu with fatalities have been registered, and infected people were found in most countries of the world, according to the WHO.

