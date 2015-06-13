Swiss athlete wins first-ever gold medal of European Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The women's mountain bike (cross-country) event as part of the Baku 2015 European Games ended June 13.

The event's winner is the Swiss cyclist Jolanda Neff, who has become the first-ever winner of the gold medal at the European Games.

The silver medal was won by the representative of Switzerland, Kathrin Stirnemann, while Polish athlete Maja Wloszczowska settled for bronze.

The competitions are held on the 'Mountain Bike' track of the Baku Bike Park.

The Baku 2015 European Games that started on June 12 will last till June 28.

There are a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports.

More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.