EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:56, 19 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Swiss Hublot to produce watch in honor of Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot Ricardo Guadalupe told Laaficion.com that his company plans to produce a series of watches in honor of world famous boxing champion Gennady Golovkin.

    He said that the timepiece will be sold in Mexico only first after which they will be exported to the world market.

    Hublot and WBC paired up in 2012 and have been actively interacting since then.

    In different times, Hublot produced watches in honor of Bavaria, Chelsea, Juventus, Pele, Kobe Bryant, Usain Bolt and other famous sportsmen, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!