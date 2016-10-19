Swiss Hublot to produce watch in honor of Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot Ricardo Guadalupe told Laaficion.com that his company plans to produce a series of watches in honor of world famous boxing champion Gennady Golovkin.

He said that the timepiece will be sold in Mexico only first after which they will be exported to the world market.



Hublot and WBC paired up in 2012 and have been actively interacting since then.



In different times, Hublot produced watches in honor of Bavaria, Chelsea, Juventus, Pele, Kobe Bryant, Usain Bolt and other famous sportsmen, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.