Swiss President: EXPO-2017 may become a backbone of building sustainable future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard has attended celebrations on the occasion of the National Day of Switzerland at Astana EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform reports.

During the event, President Leuthard noted that EXPO-2017 with its theme The Future Energy can become a backbone in building sustainable future on the planet. She stressed that interrelation and interdependence of energy supplies, clean environment, humanitarian efforts and our commitment to create social, political and economic stability take on even more importance these days. In this light, EXPO-2017 is of paramount importance for the global community. Here, we can further spread our newest technologies and rest on stable cooperation existing between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.







Kazakh Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, in turn, emphasized that Ms Leuthard's visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of Kazakh-Swiss diplomatic relations.



"We highly appreciate efforts of the Swiss Government and your personal contribution to the development of alternative and renewable energy sources. We are confident that the Energy Strategy 2050 adopted by Switzerland will greatly contribute to the development of green economy and further boost country's economic growth. EXPO-2017 is a nationwide project that will give a powerful impulse to modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, switch to green economy and will become a global platform for solution of the most pressing problems the planet faces today," he said.

Mind you, Switzerland topped the Global Innovation Index as the world's most innovative country 7 times.