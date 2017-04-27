Swiss President to visit Expo 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard will visit Expo 2017 International Exhibition in Astana in August, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our government consists of seven ministers only. It is planned that this summer Expo 2017 in Astana will be visited by Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter in June, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer in July and President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard in August", Head of "Presence Switzerland" competent for the image of Switzerland abroad Nicolas Bideau said during presentation of the country's pavilion.

Note that the Swiss President is the presiding member of the Swiss Federal Council (Government). Elected by the Federal Assembly from the Federal Council for a term of one year the President undertakes special representational duties and is not considered the Swiss head of state. Rather, the entire Federal Council is considered a collective head of state. However, the President casts the deciding vote as the chair of the council.

As we informed earlier, Swiss Embassy presented its pavilion in Expo 2017 in Astana. Its total area is 560 sq m.