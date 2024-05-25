Swiss project helped to enhance over 100 local service in Kyrgyzstan

On May 24, the Swiss supported “Public Service Improvement” project shared the interim results of its second phase (2019–2024) in Bishkek. It has significantly enhanced the quality of municipal services in Kyrgyzstan, including waste management, drinking water supply, landscaping (greenery), street lighting, and many more, Kabar reports.

The event was inaugurated by key figures including Mr. Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government; Mr. Zamirbek Mamasadykov, Member of parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic; Dr. Olivier Bangerter, Swiss Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The conference gathered over 100 attendees, including government officials, project partners, and experts in local service management. They discussed the accomplishments and outlined future plans for the project’s final phase. The event concluded with recognition awards for outstanding cooperation among partners and a call for further collaborative efforts in the upcoming project phase.

The “Public Service Improvement” project has successfully launched and sustained 120 different services across 134 municipalities, benefiting more than 512’000 residents. Notably, it introduced an intermunicipal cooperation mechanism, a first in Kyrgyzstan, enabling multiple local governments to collaborate in service provision. Experiences from pilot municipalities, such as the Ketmen-Dobo village district, showcased the practical benefits of this approach. Additionally, municipalities such as Kyzyl-Suu, Orgochor, and Zhargylchak have collectively implemented an effective garbage collection and removal service. In a pioneering effort, mechanisms for targeted transfers and budget loans among local governments were tested and introduced in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.

The conference also served as a platform for reaffirming the commitment of national partners, including the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Local Self-Governments Union, to enhance future cooperation. Insights from international experts were shared, with Snidze Sproge of the Latvian Association of Local Governments discussing Latvia's approach to waste management.