Swiss woman arrested after taking 4-year-old son to join Daesh

BERN. KAZINFORM - A Swiss convert to Islam was detained on the Greek-Turkish border on her way to Syria, where she hoped to join Daesh (Islamic State) militant group along with her four-year-old son, Kazinform refers to Sputnik International.

Franziska Mirella, 29, was deported to Switzerland to appear before court for her intentions to join the terror group banned in her country, Daily Mail reported.

Mirella was captured in the Greek city of Alexandropoulos after her husband reported to Interpol she had kidnapped their child with the goal of joining jihadists in Syria.

The woman converted to Islam after she married a Egyptian man named Mahmoud and moved to his homeland. Then Franziska began following radical Muslim media sources and eventually contacted with Daesh recruiters.

In the words of Mahmoud, Islamists convinced Franziska he wasn't a genuine Muslim and offered her to move to Syria to live under Daesh power.

Later, Mirella started behaving oddly, her family said: she threw away all of her child's toys and prohibited him from watching TV. Eventually she sold all her belongings to collect money for the trip to Syria.

"It was likely she had been completely brainwashed," Mahmoud said.

After her arrest and deportation, Mirella was deprived of her parental rights. Adam, the woman's son, will now live in Egypt with his father, who was appointed as the child's official custodian.

"Adam is doing okay, he has a bad cold from his long journey under harsh conditions, but he's basically on the mend and doing well," Mahmoud said, noting that it will be tragedy for him to grow up without a mother.

So far, over 4,000 young people from European countries have joined Daesh, according to Gilles de Kerchove, the European Union's counterterrorism chief as cited by AFP.

