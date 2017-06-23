Switch to Latin alphabet to bring Kazakhs closer - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Switch of the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet will consolidate unity of the Kazakh society and bring people closer, believes President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The switch of the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet is a step towards integration into the global system of science and education and our spiritual unity. In the post-Soviet space in the CIS we use the Cyrillic alphabet, our compatriots in China use the Arabic script, our brothers in the West use the Latin alphabet. It turns out we use one language to speak, but three languages to read. We can't understand each other. We don't understand written language. It sets us apart. We try to study and explore modern science, engineering and Internet. It all is based on the Latin alphabet. We are working to fill the gaps as soon as possible. The switch of the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet will consolidate our unity and bring us closer," the Kazakh President said at the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs in Astana on Friday.



President Nazarbayev noted that the switch may happen earlier than it was expected in 2025 and that the problem shouldn't be dawdled on.