Switchover to Latinized script needs consistency - Dzhaksybekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Commission on implementation of the program on modernization of Kazakhstan's identity under the President of Kazakhstan held a regular session in the Akorda presidential residence.

At the Friday session, Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Chairman of the Commission and Head of the Presidential Administration, said the Commission should keep pace and outline a clear perspective.



"We've proceeded to the new stage in our work," noted the Chairman. "It is crucial to keep pace and outline a clear perspective... We've already determined tasks of the first area of focus - switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin-based script. The Head of State has approved the draft alphabet and the National Commission under the Government has been formed. The switchover should be carried out in compliance with the plan approved by the Government."



Dzhaksybekov urged members of the Commission not to work in come-and-go manner.



"What we need is consistency and phased approach. I instruct the Government to control this issue. The Prime Minister himself heads the commission," he added.



Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ondassyn Urazalin, chief of the domestic policy department of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev and Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly took the floor during the session.



Wrapping up the session, the Chairman once again reminded that President Nursultan Nazarbayev personally monitors the progress in implementation of the program.