Switzerland buys about 80% of Mangystau oil
"Foreign trade turnover amounted to USD 566 million. Compared to the same period of 2016 it grew by 21% (including export equaled USD 508,400,000 and grew by 23% and import equaled USD 570,900,000 and grew by 6,3%). In the overall turnover the share of import made 10.2%; export - 89.8%. Oil has always occupied the major share in Mangystau export - 96,9% by January out of the total export volume", - chief specialist of the Department of State Revenues of Mangystau Region Maksat Akmuratov told.
Switzerland is the leading buyer of Mangystau oil - 78,8% out of total export share. Also in the list of buyers are the Netherlands (4,6%), Italy (2,7%), Turkey and Iran.
As for import, 56.5% are metals and metal products. Nearly 25% are machines and equipment, transport vehicles, devices and hardware. The prime vendors of import products are Germany (29,5%), Korea (17,1%) and Italy (12,6%). On whole for the first month of 2017 the enterprises of Mangystau region conducted business with partners from 61 countries of the world.