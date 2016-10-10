EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:19, 10 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Switzerland invested $15B into Kazakhstan's economy - Ambassador

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 40 Swiss companies successfully function in Kazakhstan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Kazakhstan Urs Schmid revealed on Monday.

    "As an economic partner, Switzerland has invested $15 billion into Kazakhstan's economy since 2005 and remains the third largest investor," Ambassador Schmid told journalists after presenting credentials to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence.

    "Swiss pharmaceutical companies are the largest suppliers of pharmaceuticals to Kazakhstani hospitals. Switzerland mainly imports pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, cars, industrial equipment and world-renowned watch to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's main export to Switzerland is oil," the Swiss diplomat said.

    The ambassador stressed that bilateral economic relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland thrive.

    "The business delegation led by mayor of Lugano located in the south of Switzerland already visited Kazakhstan in May 2016. Another business delegation, this time from western Switzerland, will visit the cities of Astana and Almaty next week," Urs Schmid added.

    Tags:
    Economy Akorda presidential residence Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!