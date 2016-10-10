Switzerland to unveil scientific hub at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Kazakhstan Urs Schmid spilled some details on what his country is going to showcase at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Ambassador Schmid, Switzerland intends to take active part in the exhibition.



The diplomat said the Swiss pavilion will offer its guests exciting and inspiring experience while demonstrating innovative solutions in the future energy. The Swiss pavilion will have a scientific hub aimed at exchange of experience and transfer of knowledge between Kazakhstani and Swiss scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs.



Ambassador Schmid said Swiss scientists have a lot of showcase at the exhibition.



"I look forward to this event that will promote further strengthening of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland," said the Swiss diplomat.

Recall that Urs Schmid was one of the foreign dignitaries who presented their credentials to President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday.



The International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 that will run in the Kazakh capital Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017, is 243 days away. 85% of all construction works are complete.



EXPO 2017 pavilions will be handed over to participating countries starting from November 2016.