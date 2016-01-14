14:47, 14 January 2016 | GMT +6
Sydney authorities evacuate opera house, cancel ferries over bomb threat
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The law enforcement reportedly received the information via social media, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
Police said that the operation was a precautionary measure, according to the media.
In late November, the Australian Federal Police said at least a dozen people who resided in Australia were said to be capable of committing local terrorist attacks, Sputniknews.com reports.