SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - Sydney has been named as Australia's number one travel destination, The Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday.

The 2016 Trip Advisor's Travellers' Choice Destinations awards placed Sydney on top of the list, ahead of the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Brisbane.

New South Wales (NSW) state Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events Stuart Ayres said it was fantastic news.

"We're delighted Sydney has been named the number one destination by travellers on TripAdvisor, cementing its position as Australia's most loved city," Ayres said.

"We have one of the best jobs in the world in telling Sydney's story to the world and we urge people who haven't been to Sydney for a few years to come back and see how much we have to offer as a great place to visit and invest."

Sydney welcomed over 33 million domestic and international visitors who spent 16.5 billion Australian dollars (12.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the year ending December 2015.

Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com