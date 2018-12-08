Syganak ancient city likely to be inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List
Regional administration says the architectural objects of the Kipchaks and ancient capital of the Kazakh Khanate - Syganak - are being reconstructed and digitalized now by the Archaeology and Research Centre of the Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and Kazrestoration RSE.
Syganak has already been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. The city like other cultural-historical monuments is expected to be a tourist-popular site. The eastern gates of the ancient city will be restored in the nearest time.
Syganak was a capital of the Kipchak Khanate (XI-XIII), Ak Orda (XIII-XIV), Kazakh Khanate (XV-XVII) and one of the trade centers of the Great Silk Road.
It should be reminded that Korkyt Ata heritage has been recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.