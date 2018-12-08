Syganak ancient city likely to be inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Syganak ancient city located in Zhanakorgan municipality of Kyzylorda region is likely to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Regional administration says the architectural objects of the Kipchaks and ancient capital of the Kazakh Khanate - Syganak - are being reconstructed and digitalized now by the Archaeology and Research Centre of the Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and Kazrestoration RSE.



Syganak has already been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. The city like other cultural-historical monuments is expected to be a tourist-popular site. The eastern gates of the ancient city will be restored in the nearest time.



Syganak was a capital of the Kipchak Khanate (XI-XIII), Ak Orda (XIII-XIV), Kazakh Khanate (XV-XVII) and one of the trade centers of the Great Silk Road.



It should be reminded that Korkyt Ata heritage has been recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.