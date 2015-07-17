Symbiosis of science, economics and politics needed for successful implementation of Plan of the nation - academician N. Abykayev (PHOTO)

ALMАTY. KAZINFORM - Almaty has hosted the expanded general session of Kazakhstan National Academy of Natural Sciences themed "Challenges of Education and Science for the implementation of the five institutional reforms of President Nursultan Nazarbayev".

The roundtable was chaired by the president of the Academy, chairman of the National Security Committee, academician Nurtai Abykayev. The event began with an exhibition of scientific achievements of the Academy's scientists. "The system of education and science must fully meet the requirement of the time. We need scientific and practical studies and mew promising developments in every sphere of the state. Symbiosis of science, economics and politics needed for successful implementation of Plan of the nation "100 specific steps"", said Mr. Abykayev. In turn, Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov noted that the scientific sphere had a turning point as financing was increased, the government passed the law related to science and research. "At present scientists of Kazakhstan have two major tasks - the development of innovation clusters in Astana and Almaty, and the creation, introduction of commercialization of scientific and technological activities through the adoption of a separate law," said the Minister. It should be noted that the session has also discussed the issues of institutional reforms to build a professional state apparatus and legislative support, advanced research aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the nation. The meeting was attended by rectors of universities, heads of research institutes, as well as leading Russian and foreign scientists.