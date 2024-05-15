Symbolism of national carpet in metamodernist artist’s work

The Sal-Seri Gallery in Astana hosts an exhibition entitled “Transformation and Revival”, which presented the works of the metamodernist artist Aruhan (Gauhar Bisengalieva), Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The peculiarity of Aruhan art lies in the use of felt and natural materials, as well as in the combination of modern methods and ancient traditions of felting. Her paintings are in private collections in the UK, Switzerland and Italy.

Aruhan’s work. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/Kazinform

A national carpet lies at the center of Aruhan's work.

“I use the national carpet as a symbol of my identity, roots, strength and energy. Through my art I explore themes of transformation and rebirth. For me, a carpet is not only the basis of creativity, but also a means of transmitting life experience and preserving the memory of national traditions,” notes Aruhan.

Each work of the artist reflects her emotions, where colors, lines and materials serve as codes for her inner world.

“My creativity is a process of “sprouting” through the carpet, where I, like roots, penetrate its patterns, revealing my identity and art. In this process, I transform the material by “burning” the wool with salt and turning the felt into paper, which symbolizes the transition from one state to another, where the wool takes on new life as a blank slate, ready for a new creation,” explains Bisengalieva.

Aruhan’s works. Photo credit: Gauhar Bisengalieva

Her works do not have specific titles, since for her titles are symbols of belonging. According to Aruhan, the absence of a title gives the paintings a universality, making them part of a common space, where each work becomes an invitation to deep immersion and the pursuit of infinity.