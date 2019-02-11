Symphony Orchestra of India directed by Marat Bisengaliev to tour UK

LONDON. KAZINFORM In February 2019, the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) directed by internationally renowned Kazakh violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev will make its debut in the UK with six concerts across five cities, according to Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The Symphony Orchestra of India, the sub-continent's first and only professional symphony orchestra, was founded in 2006 with the help of Kazakh maestro Marat Bisengaliev, who serves as the Orchestra's Music Director. The SOI also features a considerable number of Kazakh musicians.

The SOI is ready to make history with its inaugural UK tour on 19-25 February 2019. The orchestra's six-concert schedule comprises two dates at London's Cadogan Hall and performances at Symphony Hall Birmingham, St David's Hall Cardiff, G Live in Guildford and Edinburgh's Usher Hall.19 February 2019: Birmingham - Symphony Hall.