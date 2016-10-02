Symphony orchestra of India headed by Marat Bisengaliev finishes 10th Anniversary Season with Gala Concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Symphony orchestra of India (SOI), leaded and conducted by the outstanding internationally-renowned Kazakh violinist Marat Bisengaliev, gave a fabulous Gala Concert as the last chord in the season devoted to the 10 anniversary of its founding, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in India.

The concert was held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts Mumbai on 30 September 2016. The program included some of the most well-known selections from Bernstein, Bizet, Strauss and more.





The concert sold out one week before the engagement. It has reasonable grounds. The audience consists of connoisseurs of classical music and people who want to touch and be a part of high culture is waiting for performances of India's first and only professional symphony orchestra with great impatience and how-only concert tickets are offered for sale snapping them in a matter of days.

The exceptional performance of the masterpieces of world classical music makes the audience entranced follow the affect of each note, every splash of musical expression. Audience enthusiastically expressed appreciation in a long standing ovation after the concert. Each review from those who was a part of this magical event was full of feelings, delight and gladness.

One of the guests in this evening, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev, who is also good friend of the SOI and a connoisseur of classical music, said: "Today I was lucky enough to attend the concert of the Symphony Orchestra of India, led by an outstanding Kazakh musician Marat Bisengaliyev. This is the first and only classical symphony orchestra in India. This year orchestra celebrates its 10th anniversary. The core of the orchestra consists of musicians from Kazakhstan. This is an example of real cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in the field of culture and art."

Also, two days ago, on 27th September, the Symphony Orchestra of India gave a concert under the solo of piano performed by winner of several international music competitions, young rising star in the world of classical music Sanzharali Kopbayev from Kazakhstan. This concert was also warmly accepted by the demanding audience of Mumbai and deservedly was awarded a storm of applause.

The Symphony Orchestra of India was founded in 2006 by NCPA Chairman Khushroo N. Suntook and internationally-renowned violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev, who serves as the Orchestra's Music Director.

The SOI has worked with renowned conductors including Charles Dutoit, Augustin Dumay, Yuri Simonov, Lior Shambadal, Adrian Leaper, Johannes Wildner, Evgeny Bushkov, Rafael Payare, Duncan Ward, Karl Jenkins, Mischa Damev, Alexander Anissimov, and Christoph Poppen, amongst others. Soloists have included Maria João Pires, Augustin Dumay, Simon O'Neill, Cédric Tiberghien, Alina Ibragimova, Barry Douglas, Angel Blue, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Béla Fleck, Tamás Vásáry and Lena Neudauer.

The Orchestra has performed around the country and internationally, in the Hall of Columns (Moscow), the Royal Opera House (Muscat), the Emirates Palace Auditorium (Abu Dhabi), the Tonhalle (Zurich), Victoria Hall (Geneva) and the Tonhalle (St. Gallen).



