Symptom-free coronavirus cases exceed 13,500 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 883 symptom-free cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

37 asymptomatic cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 35 – in Almaty city, 44 – in Shymkent city, 49 – in Akmola region, 27 – in Aktobe region, 88 – in Almaty region, 83 – in Atyrau region, 46 – in East Kazakhstan region, 39 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in West Kazakhstan region, 120 – in Karaganda region, 47 – in Kostanay region, 56 – in Kyzylorda region, 53 – in Mangistau region, 21 – in Pavlodar region, 55 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 67 – in Turkestan region.

The asymptomatic cases which are not included into the overall caseload in Kazakhstan has totaled 13,560 countrywide.