    09:36, 13 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Syria accuses Israel of bombardment

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Syria accuses Israel of bombarding an area west of Damascus, with reports of a military airport being hit, according to BBC    

    State television quoted the army as saying several rockets landed in the airport compound in Mezzeh, Reuters news agency reports.

    It remains unclear if the alleged bombardment, which caused fires, has caused any casualties.

    The Israeli government has previously not confirmed or denied that it carries out strikes in Syria.

