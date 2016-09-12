Syria ceasefire begins, Damascus says will last 7 days

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian and US-brokered nationwide ceasefire in Syria has come into effect, beginning at 7pm Damascus time (16:00 GMT). The Russian Defense Ministry says Moscow will continue airstrikes targeting terrorists.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that airstrikes against terrorist groups such as Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front will go ahead, since they are not part of the brokered agreement.

Moscow also says that the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria has established special monitoring groups in all Syrian provinces to observe the cessation of hostilities.

According to Moscow, a joint US-Russian Coordination Center will be established to decide on airstrikes conducted by US-led coalition planes and the Russian Air Force.

The creation of the center was earlier announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart John Kerry in Geneva last Friday.

Read more



Photo by © Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik