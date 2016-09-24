Syria conflict: Air strikes leave Aleppo 'without water'

LONDON. KAZINFORM Intensified attacks on the Syrian city of Aleppo have left nearly two million people without water, the UN says.

The UN children's agency says fierce strikes on Friday prevented repairs to a damaged pumping station supplying rebel-held districts of the city.

In retaliation, Unicef says, a nearby station pumping water to the rest of Aleppo has been switched off.



Fresh strikes were reported in the city on Saturday, as the Syrian army presses on with its push to retake rebel areas.



The latest offensive was launched after a ceasefire collapsed on Monday.



Unicef deputy director Justin Forsyth told the BBC: "Aleppo is slowly dying, and the world is watching, and the water is being cut off and bombed - it's just the latest act of inhumanity."



