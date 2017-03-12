Syria conflict: Damascus twin bombing kills 40 Iraqis

LONDON. KAZINFORM A twin bomb attack in Syria's capital, Damascus, has killed 40 Iraqis and wounded 120, Iraq's government says, BBC reported.

The attack was near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery, which houses Shia mausoleums, with those targeted said to be pilgrims arriving by bus.

Sunni militants often target Shias but attacks in the capital are uncommon.

A nationwide truce brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran took effect on 30 December after talks in Kazakhstan, but sporadic attacks continue.

There have been two rounds of talks, with another planned next week.

