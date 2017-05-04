Syria ‘de-escalation zones' discussed at Astana talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Guarantor Countries have proceeded to discussion of the provisions of a memorandum on de-escalation zones at the 4th International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The negotiations within the framework of the 4th round of the Astana process are on. Presently, delegations of the Guarantor Countries are holding a trilateral meeting to discuss the provisions of the memorandum on de-escalation zones," Kazinform correspondent was told by a source close to the situation.



Earlier Aidarbek Tumatov, Director of the Asian and African Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, revealed that the memorandum on de-escalation zones is the new initiative proposed by Russia.



"Hopefully, it will be signed tomorrow. The memorandum is supposed to be signed by the Guarantor Countries," Tumatov said