EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Syria: Deadly IS blast rocks Kurdish city of Qamishli

    None
    None
    DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - Forty-four people have been killed in a massive bombing in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in north-east Syria, Syrian state TV reports.

    The blast was caused by a truck bomb which struck near a Kurdish security headquarters, according to a UK-based monitoring group, BBC News reports.

    So-called Islamic State (IS) has said it was behind the attack, in Hassakeh province, near the border with Turkey.

    IS has previously carried out bombings against Kurds in the area.

    A Kurdish-dominated militia backed by airstrikes from the US-led coalition is spearheading the battle against IS in northern Syria.

    State TV showed scenes which it said were the aftermath of the bombing, with pictures of destruction over a large area and plumes of smoke rising into the air.

    IS said on its self-styled Amaq news agency that a suicide bomber had blown up a truck at a local Kurdish police centre and a nearby government building.

    The attack was initially reported as a double bombing, but it now appears that the first blast caused a gas tank to explode, according to AFP.

    Hospitals in the city are calling for blood donations, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reports.

    Source: BBC News

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!