Syria peace talks participants to arrive in Astana tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The delegations representing the parties to the 7th round of talks within Astana process on Syria are expected to arrive in the Kazakh capital tonight, Head of the Kazakh MFA press service Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.

"The delegations will start arriving tonight. Bilateral and trilateral expert meetings have been scheduled for tomorrow," Anuar Zhainakov said.

Earlier , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed that all parties of the Astana process on Syria had confirmed their participation in the upcoming talks, which will be held in Astana on October 30-31. "Delegations of the Syrian Government and the Syrian Opposition will also participate in the upcoming meeting, as well as representatives of the United Nations, the United States and Jordan who hold observer status," the MFA announced.

The ministry confirmed yesterday that U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David M. Satterfield will also take part in the negotiations.