Syria peace talks to be held behind closed doors – MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The negotiations on regulation of the Syrian crisis will be held in Astana behind closed doors, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry informs.

“Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has been chosen as the neutral ground for all sides to conduct their negotiations. Please be informed that the talks will be held behind closed doors,” a media guide issued by the MFA reads.

The talks will take place in Rixos President Astana Hotel located in the new administrative centre of Astana, 12 km from the Astana International Airport, the press service noted.

A Media Centre, located in the building of Kazmedia Centre at 4 Konaev Street (West entrance, from Nurly Zhol Street), will operate on a 24-hour basis.

A shuttle bus will be launched for non-resident journalists for the duration of the meeting. For more information see the website of the Kazakh MFA.