Syria talks in Astana may be postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The date of organizing Syria peace talks in Astana depend on outcomes of consultations taking place in Ankara now. It is not ruled out that the meeting can be postponed for a week, a source in Syrian opposition told RIA Novosti.

“The date of the meeting in Astana has not been determined yet. Probably, it will be postponed for a week. Everyone waits for the outcomes of the meeting of armed groups in Ankara which began yesterday. It will end tomorrow. As per available data, no political representatives will be there,” the source said.

As the source added, “the goal of the meeting in Astana is to approve a document on ceasefire which will help restore the political process (on Syria) in Geneva where the decision will be made, but not in Astana.”

“The representatives of Astana will be in Geneva to form a unified delegation at the talks. The point at issue is military and political staff,” the source noted.