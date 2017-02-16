Syria talks: MFA rep comments on negotiations progress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Asia and Africa Department of Kazakh Foreign Minnistry Aidarbek Tumatov commented on the progress of the third round of the high-level meeting of the Astana Process on Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, negotiations within this round are very intensive. Mr. Tumatov added that the plenary session is scheduled on 4 pm local time.

Aidarbek Tumatov said that in the framework of the round table parties will give their speeches and have pleadings. They will also give a short presser, according to him. He thinks that the main outcome of the day is that the parties discussed implementation of the ceasefire, as unlike in Geneva, Astana process focuses more on practical issues. Mr. Tumatov added that in this regard Astana Process complements Geneva talks scheduled for February 23rd.