Syria talks parties to create a ceasefire monitoring group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the next round of Syria talks, the parties plan to adopt a document on the establishment of a ceasefire monitoring group. This was announced today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov after the Government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister has also noted that the Astana process is proving to be one of the effective measures with regard of the peace settlement.

"It is also the preparatory stage to negotiations in Geneva", added Abdrakhmanov.

He has also commented on the costs Kazakh side assumes in terms of the organization.

"There is a special article in the budget, such an article is provided in the budget of all countries - representation costs", said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

According to him, Kazakhstan provides only transportation services and food.

"Accommodation is paid by the delegations themselves, as well as their travel expenses", said the Foreign Minister.

The next round of Syrian peace talks is taking part in Astana on February 15th-16th.