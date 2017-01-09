Syria thanks Kazakhstan for humanitarian aid

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - The friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Syrian was born centuries ago. The Syrian Government thinks that Kazakhstan is making an important contribution to the fight against terrorism in the region. Syrian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migrants Feisal Al-Mekdad gave an interview to Kazinform after the talks with the Kazakhstan delegation headed by RoK Ambassador in Jordan.

"I would like to welcome the first group of Kazakhstan journalists on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. I have visited Astana two times and I have seen how beautiful the capital of Kazakhstan is. Syria is living through a hard period fighting with the terrorism which has spread to the scale we could never predict. Fighting with terrorism we defend the whole world, because if the ISIS and Djabhat an-Nusra become strong in this region, they will set their weapons against other countries around the world. We have no doubt that brotherly Kazakhstan reveals and liquidates all sprouts of terrorism and extremism within its country and has huge potential in leading a vast struggle against terrorism whether it be in Central Asia, Middle East or Syria. We know the position of Kazakhstan in respect of terrorism and we know that we can rely on its support. Therefore the humanitarian aid provided by Kazakhstan is very important for us. I would like to personally thank the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the help", - said Feisal Al-Mekdad.