EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:57, 01 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Syrian armed opposition likely to take part in May 3-4 Astana Talks

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The armed opposition group will most likely take part in the next round of Astana talks on May 3-4, Sputnik reports with reference to a source in the opposition delegation.

    "It is likely that we will take part [in the Astana talks]. We have not refused to participate," the source said.

    The fourth round of Astana talks is expected to start on Wednesday. Astana has already hosted three rounds of the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15

     

    Tags:
    Astana Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!