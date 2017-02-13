EN
    15:54, 13 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Syrian armed opposition to attend talks in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Syrian armed opposition will attend the meeting in Astana on February 15th, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    "The government delegation will be the same as that at the first meeting in Astana. With regard to the armed opposition delegation, they are to clarify on that", said Bogdanov.

    According to him, it is possible the armed opposition will be represented by the same groups as at the first meeting that took place in Astana in January.

     

