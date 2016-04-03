Syrian army takes control over Christian town Al-Qaryatayn in Homs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Syrian government forces have gained control over a Christian town in the province of Homs, Al-Qaryatayn. Meanwhile, the fighting is ongoing in the western suburbs of the town, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported Sunday.

A bomb squad has begun to work in the town, according to RIA Novosti. Militants have tried to mine roads and buildings in Al-Qaryatayn.

According to Syrian military, 80 percent of the town is controlled by government forces. Militants continue to retreat in off-road vehicles to the north side of the mountains. Syrian army is deploying military hardware to the town.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian army supported by popular defense groups started an offensive on the main stronghold of Daesh in the town of Al-Qaryatayn in Syria's Homs province.

Some of the terrorist armed groups tried to flee from the town to the nearby mountains.

The operation to liberate the Christian town of Al-Qaryatayn from Daesh militants began on Saturday morning. Covered by artillery fire, vanguard units of the army and its allies began an assault from the south, southeastern and northwestern directions, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

The Christian town was seized by Daesh terrorists in August 2015. Terrorists turned it into their main stronghold in southern Homs. From Al-Qaryatayn, militants moved reinforcements and ammunition to Palmyra to fight against government forces.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com