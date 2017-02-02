Syrian ceasefire guarantors to gather again in Astana - Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Press Service, Anuar Zhaynakov, in his interview with Kazinform correspondent, commented on the new meeting in Astana.

"Yes, indeed, we received a request to help organize an international technical meeting on Syrian settlement between delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran, with the participation of the UN representative on 6 February in Astana. As you know, an agreement was reached on establishment of mechanism of control of a ceasefire at an international meeting on Syria in Astana on 23-24 January this year", said Mr. Zhaynakov.

According to him, representatives of the three guarantor countries are expected to discuss observance of a ceasefire by the Involved parties, consider the proposals of the armed opposition on strengthening the ceasefire declared December 30, 2016, as well as to determine different modalities of a ceasefire implementation.

"As the UN Special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, pointed out in his speech at the UN in New York on 31 January this year, representatives of the United Nations will also take part in the meeting in Astana. Accreditation of media representatives will not be available. A briefing for the media will be organized after. Details on it will be announced later", he concluded.