Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM Syrian forces and militia units successfully broke the three-year long Islamic State's siege of Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, the Surya TV reported, according to TASS.

On Tuesday, the Syrian troops and militias joined the defenders of a base of the 137th artillery regiment at the approaches to the center of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 km from Damascus.

The passage to the city's southwestern outskirt has been cleared of mines.