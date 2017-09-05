EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:18, 05 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV

    BEIRUT. KAZINFORM Syrian forces and militia units successfully broke the three-year long Islamic State's siege of Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, the Surya TV reported, according to TASS.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian troops and militias joined the defenders of a base of the 137th artillery regiment at the approaches to the center of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 km from Damascus.

    The passage to the city's southwestern outskirt has been cleared of mines.

     

    Armed conflicts World News Terrorism
