    13:38, 13 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Syrian government delegation arrives in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Syrian government delegation arrived in Astana to participate in the sixth round of the Astana process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the MFA press service, the delegation is headed by the country's permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar Jaafari.

    As previously reported, today Astana is hosting preliminary expert consultations of the guarantor countries delegations and the next round of Astana process will be held on September 14-15, 2017.

    The forthcoming meeting will consider adopting a number of documents regulating the activity of the de-escalation control forces. It is also expected that the parties will continue their work on coordinating the composition of control forces in Idlib.

     

