Syrian Government hope opposition participates in Astana meeting

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - The Government of Syria is ready to take oart in the upcoming meeting in Astana and hopes that the oppositions decides to do so too, Syrian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migrants Feisal Al-Mekdad told Kazinform.

"Everyone knows that the fight against terrorism has caused irreparable damage to the country's infrastructure and has taken many lives. We would like to thank Kazakhstan for the invitation to hold the meeting on the Kazakh land in order to come to some solution in settlement of the conflict. We very much appreciate the effort of Kazakhstan President and Government for the help. To solve the conflict by peaceful methods is what Syrian administration wants", said Feisal Al-Mekdad.





The Syrian Vice-Minister explained the position of the Syrian Government regarding the participation in the upcoming conference and told about the position of some opposition groups.

"We have information that some opposition groups express doubts that this meeting make sense. A number of groups even threaten to boycott the conference in Astana. But we won't be manipulated by such statements from their side because we are confident that ultimately their representatives will take part in the meeting, because it is in their interest. We have 20 days till the meeting, and I think that the opposition will change its mind regarding the situation in Syria. As for the Syrian Government I would like to say that we have already expressed our readiness to participate in the meeting. As for the armed opposition groups Turkey has already undertaken responsibility to ensure their participation. We hope that Turkey fulfills the promises because this country plays a significant role in this issue and is able to influence the opposition», - said Feisal Al-Mekdad.





In reply to the Kazinform's question which cities will be liberated next, he said he cannot share the information about strategic military operations, but he said that "with liberation of Aleppo, the second largest city and major industrial center of Syria, the Syrian Government has returned confidence in its force and ability to stand against this stiff battle, because during 6 years the Syrian army has faced an endless inflow of terrorists and fighters, weapon and munitions supplied from abroad. Despite all this, the Syrian soldiers have proved the ability to fight for Syria's sovereignty".