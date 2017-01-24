Syrian Kurds refuse to abide by Astana process decisions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kurdish self-defense forces said in the statement they do not intend to adhere to the decisions to be made within the framework of inter-Syrian talks in Astana, RIA Novosti reported.

"We will not adhere to any decisions that will be the result of a conference in Astana ... We believe that the negotiating parties and country guarantors are parts of a serious Syrian crisis, and they do not have solutions relevant to the people of Syria", the statement reads.

According to the Kurdish National Council, in order to solve the crisis it is necessary to hold consultations with representatives of all nationalities and religions of Syria.