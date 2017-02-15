Syrian opposition delegates arrived in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several members of the Syrian opposition delegation have arrived in Astana. In Rixos hotel the parties of the Russian Federation, Iran, Turkey, Jordan and Syria, as well as UN officials will hold negotiations, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.

The Syrian oppositionists have joined the delegations which hold meetings in the run-up to the plenary session of the second round of Syria settlement talks planned for February 16.

The other members of the Syrian opposition delegation led by Mohammed Allush, as expected, will arrive to Astana at night.