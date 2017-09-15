Syrian opposition: Kazakhstan saves lives amid escalation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Syrian armed opposition thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for organization of negotiations within the framework of the Astana process on settlement of the Syrian conflict, Kazinform reports.

Advisor of the opposition delegation Yahya al-Aridi said at the press briefing after the 6th round of talks in Astana that he is thankful to Kazakhstan for its contribution to the process of de-escalation and that it saves lives amid escalation.



In his words, Kazakhstan wants to achieve ceasefire and peace in Syria and stop the war that has been raging for 7 years.



Al-Aridi noted that two important issues had been discussed during the 6th round [of Astana process], including the problem of Idlib and tens of thousands of prisoners kept in local prisons. According to him, tens of thousands of people are kept there. Thousands of them have been tortured to death.



