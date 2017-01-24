Syrian opposition on progress of consultations with Russia in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Syrian opposition lauds positive atmosphere at the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana, a member of the delegation of the Syrian armed opposition told RIA Novosti.

"Several months ago members of the Syrian opposition dismissed any thought of negotiations with Russia," Nasser Al-Hariri stressed.



He noted that ‘today we see the positive atmosphere coming from the Russian delegation'.



Al-Hariri added that the sides had been trying to bring the relations between Russia and Syria back to where they were.