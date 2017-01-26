Syrian opposition rejected draft constitution proposed by Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Syrian opposition rejected the draft constitution of Syria proposed by Moscow.

Besides, the insurgents warned the Kremlin against repetition of the mistakes made by Bush Jr's administration in Iraq, RBC reported.

The Syrian opposition rejected the draft constitution of the country offered by Russia during the intersyrian negotiations in Astana, Bloomberg informed with reference to the member of delegation of insurgents at negotiations Yahya al-Aridi.

"We told them [Russia] what the only one who has the right to write the Constitution of Syria is the Syrian people. Paul Bremer's experience in Iraq (plenipotentiary of president George Bush Jr. in Iraq in 2003-2004. - RBC) is quite revealing: when the Constitution is written by another country, it won't work", - told al-Aridi's agency during a telephone conversation.

He refused to discuss the details of the project offered by Moscow.

Reportedly, the draft constitution suggested Syrians to elect the president for seven years without a possibility of re-election for the second term. The document also assumes redistribution of powers of the president in favor of two-chamber parliament. Besides, it was also proposed by Russia to create Kurdish autonomy. According to Interfax, the draft constitution also denies Sharia as the main source of the right.