EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:09, 16 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Syrian opposition's chief negotiator arrives in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Syrian opposition's chief negotiator Mohammed Alloush of the Jaish al Islam faction has arrived in Astana earlier this morning for talks on the Syrian settlement, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    The first round of negotiations on Syrian settlement was held in Astana on January 23-24. Participants made a decision to create a mechanism for ceasefire regime monitoring in Syria.

    The next round of Geneva talks under the UN aegis is scheduled to take place on February 23.

    Tags:
    Astana Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!