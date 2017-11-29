Syrian opposition says waiting for Damascus government to join Geneva talks

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The Syrian opposition is waiting for the Syrian government's delegation to join the reconciliation talks in Geneva, a member of the opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) said on Tuesday, according to TASS .

"We are waiting for the other side to join [the negotiations]," Yahya al-Aridi said.

The opposition negotiator described his latest meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the second on Tuesday, as "positive." The talks lasted more than two hours.

When asked whether a direct dialogue with the delegation of the Damascus government was possible, al-Aridi replied: "We are always ready."

The intra-Syrian consultations started in Geneva on Tuesday. The delegation of the Syrian government is