Syrian opposition signed final declaration after talks in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second round of the Syrian opposition negotiations ended today in Astana with signing a final declaration which outlines the measures on further organization of meetings and fighting with crisis.

"I would like to thank the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev who let us gather here again. A lot of documents related to fighting crisis in Syria were signed at the first conference. The second meeting was notable for the initiatives on early resolution of the Syrian crisis," President and founder of the Movement of the Pluralistic Society of Syria Randa Kassis said. The participants of Astana-2 talks paid special attention to the election process emphasizing that all nationals of Syria may participate in them regardless of whether they are in Syria or not. The parties discussed also the problems of refugees in the region. "The refugee crisis will last as long as there is conflict in Syria, The only measure to stop it is to stop the bloodshed and the war. We need to come to a fair political solution which will reflect the opinion of the majority of the Syrian society," other representative of the Syrian opposition Bassam Bitar said. "We hope to find a quick solution and finish the Syrian process in a peaceful way," one more Syrian opposition member Abdulla Abdulsaid noted.