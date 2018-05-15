Syrian opposition supports Astana as venue for Syrian peace process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Syrian opposition remains committed to the Astana process on Syria, Kazinform reports.

Ahmad Toma, Head of the Syrian opposition delegation to Astana, said at the plenary session that Astana is the only place where the Syrian opposition wants to hold negotiations and will not go to another venue.



Recall that the 9th High-Level International Meeting on Syria was held in Astana on May 14-15.



The final joint statement of the guarantor-states Iran, Russia and Turkey says that the next 10th High-Level Meeting on Syria will take place in Sochi in July 2018.